Memorial service, procession announced to honor Stockton fire captain

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – The city of Stockton announced Thursday that a memorial service and procession will be held next week for Stockton firefighter Vidal “Max” Fortuna who died Monday after he was shot while responding to a fire.

The memorial service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. and is only open to loved ones, the Stockton Fire Department, active and retired members of the fire service, law enforcement agencies from across the state, and invited guests.

Community members can watch the service via live stream on FOX40.com or the Stockton Fire Department’s Facebook page, or pay their respects by attending a roadside procession for Fortuna.

“The outpouring from the community and others throughout the nation has been overwhelming,” said Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards in a statement. “We appreciate and are humbled by the tremendous support. In lieu of flowers, Stockton Professional Firefighters Local 456 has provided an opportunity for making a donation at Fund the First, Fallen Fire Captain Max Fortuna, that will provide the greatest benefit to the Fortuna Family.”

In less than 24 hours, the department’s online fundraiser for the family surpassed the $50,000 goal.