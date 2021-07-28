Memorial service held for victims of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — In 2019, three young lives were taken too soon in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. They are being remembered in a memorial service on Wednesday.

A total of 19 people were shot and injured, in addition to the three victims who died:

Stephen Romero, 6 years old from San Jose

Keyla Salazar, 13 years old from San Jose

Trevor Irby, 25 years old from Santa Cruz

The shooter, a 19-year-old man, opened fire into the festival crowd. Police never got a true motive for the crime.

Last year, the memorial service also honored three police officers for their act of heroism — running toward the gunfire and preventing more deaths.

However, the pandemic stopped the festival from making a comeback from the tragedy.

This year, the festival celebrates its 41st year, but it’s only a drive-thru experience.

The memorial service starts at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on this page.