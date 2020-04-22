Men captured on surveillance beating, stealing Escalon family’s 3 goats, sheep

Warning: The surveillance footage included in the video below has disturbing images of animal abuse.

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were captured on home surveillance beating then stealing livestock from a San Joaquin County family Sunday afternoon.

The theft at their small Escalon farm left Jennifer Moreno and her family disheartened and fed up.

“I actually just looked away, I couldn’t even see it,” Moreno told FOX40.

As seen on the surveillance video, a man in gray has a large wooden stick in his hands and off-screen appears to beat an animal.

Moments later, a man in white hits a sheep over the head.

“We’re just tired of it and we just kind of want them to … like the people that stole them, we just want them to get caught,” Moreno said.

The family said the thieves made off with three goats and a sheep.

They estimate the financial loss at about $800 but the emotional toll is much greater.

The family was so distraught they posted about the theft on social media Sunday night. They believe the post may have pushed the thieves to return the animals Tuesday.

But they still need the public’s help identifying the men behind the theft.

“Stop doing what you’re doing, like, you’re messing with people’s lives,” Moreno said.

Moreno said her father has poured his heart, soul and energy into the well-being of his animals for the past four years.

Now, more than anything, she said she wants justice for her parents.

“I was more angry than upset just because it’s my mom and dad,” she said.

The family told FOX40 the sheep that was hit over the head is now recovering at their farm.

The family reported the theft to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. If you recognize the suspects from the surveillance, please contact the sheriff’s office.