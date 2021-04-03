Merced police arrest man suspected of attempted murder, torture

MERCED, Calif. (KTXL) — The Merced Police Department arrested a man Friday who is wanted on suspicion of torture, attempted murder and rape in Yuba County.

Police say an officer who had previously interacted with 39-year-old Zachary Williams recognized him near North Bear Creek Drive and the Michael O’Sullivan Bike Path.

The officer knew that Williams had two felony warrants for his arrest, according to police. Williams was then approached by the officer around 4:08 p.m.

According to police, Williams was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail.

Police say Williams also had warrants out of Arkansas.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 209-388-7744.