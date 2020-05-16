Merced police search for suspect who sped away from officers

MERCED, Calif. (KTXL) — The Merced Police Department is searching for a man they say evaded police officers after he was pulled over Saturday morning.

Officials say the man was stopped by officers on West 16th Street near R Street around 9:25 a.m. After being pulled over, police say the man identified himself as 39-year-old Jeremy Montemorano.

According to police, officers asked Montemorano, who is on probation, to get out of the car, but he refused.

Instead, police say Montemorano drove away from them at a high rate of speed. Police pursued him but ultimately decided to stop for the public’s safety.

Montemorano later struck a car on West 15th Street near R Street. Officials say no one was injured in the crash.

Police are still searching for him and ask that you call Officer Leah Garcia at 209-388-7749 if you have any information.