Merced police searching for suspect in killing of pregnant 19-year-old

MERCED, Calif. (KTXL) — Merced police are searching for a 19-year-old suspected of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

The deadly shooting happened April 18 on Conestoga Drive near Denver Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot: a 19-year-old pregnant woman and a 20-year-old man.

Police say the 20-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman and her unborn child died at the scene.

She was identified as Tatyanna Mariah Lopez.

Officers began to investigate and say they identified 19-year-old Jonathan Xavier Dorado of Los Banos as a suspect. Authorities are now searching for Dorado and ask anyone with information to call them at 209-385-6912.

Residents may also contact Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or by email at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.