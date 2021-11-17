Merced Sheriff: Man arrested for practicing law without license

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of a man they said is accused of practicing law without a license.

Authorities said that last week, Richard Gilpatrick presented a California Bar Card at the Merced County Superior Courthouse that deputies later determined was assigned to a deceased attorney. Further investigation revealed that Gilpatrick did not have a valid license to practice law in California, but had provided attorney services for multiple victims.

Gilpatrick was located near Fresno and taken into custody without incident Wednesday. He was arrested on multiple charges including practicing law without a license, petty theft with priors, forgery and theft by false pretenses.

The Sheriff’s Office believes that there may be additional victims in the area and we are asking anyone with information to call 209-385-7472.