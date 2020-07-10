Messages found on African Methodist church’s AC units being investigated as hate crime

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County detectives are investigating a hate crime they say involved vandalism at an African Methodist church in North Highlands.

On July 8 around 3 p.m., deputies were called out to Murph-Emmanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church on Don Julio Boulevard, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Invetigators say hateful messages had been scrawled on the church’s air conditioning units.

A report was taken and crime scene investigators collected evidence at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office could not provide any information about a suspect or suspects.