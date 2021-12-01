Metro Fire: 1 person being treated after house fire in Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is being treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Fair Oaks, officials said.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews responded to the home on McCay Street, just north of Madison Avenue, around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Photos posted on Twitter by Metro Fire show heavy burn damage to the front, side and rear of the home.

(Photo Courtesy: Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District)

A car in the home’s driveway was also destroyed by the flames.

Metro Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn told FOX40 the fire started in the home, but it remains under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

By 7:52 a.m., officials tweeted that the fire had been knocked down by crews.