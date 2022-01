WILTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died Saturday morning in a fire that destroyed a mobile on Plum Lane in Wilton, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Metro Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn told FOX40 the home was on a ranch and the body of the victim was found inside when firefighters put down the blaze.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire and when it started.

This story is developing.