Metro Fire: 10 storage units damaged by flames in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire at a storage company damaged 10 storage units in North Highlands Saturday morning.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District announced crews were battling the blaze at 8:13 a.m. at a storage company lot on Industry Drive on the north side of Interstate 80.

A storage unit fire damage 10 units on #IndustryDr this morning along Interstate 80 in #NorthHighlands. #MetroFire remains o/s completing mopup and coordinating with County EMD for #hazmat cleanup. No injuries are reported and the cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/B133COuRDn — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 31, 2021

Crews said they were working with Sacramento County Environmental Management to clean up hazardous materials that remained after fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No information was released on what was damaged inside the units.

This story is developing.