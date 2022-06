ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said one person died after a two-vehicle car crash Tuesday night.

According to Metro Fire, the crash happened on Hazel Avenue between Elm and Central avenues in Orangevale.

One other person has been taken to the hospital.

Metro Fire did not say if there were more people involved in the crash or if it was just the two.

This is a developing story.