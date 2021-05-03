Metro Fire battles vegetation fire in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento fire crews are battling a vegetation fire in South Sacramento.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says the fire has burned roughly 4 acres in the area of South Watt and Alder avenues.

Metro Fire tweeted that the fire’s forward progress had been stopped.

The California Highway Patrol had traffic diverted at South Watt Avenue as crews responded.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for a portion of the Central Valley. The National Weather Service says the area is expected to experience 15 to 20 mph winds and 25 to 35 mph wind gusts through Tuesday evening.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.