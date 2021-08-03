Metro Fire: Citrus Heights woman arrested after setting her house on fire

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif, (KTXL) — A Citrus Heights woman was arrested Tuesday morning after fire officials said she set her house on fire while another person was inside.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, firefighters went to Locher Way for a house fire around 2:30 a.m.

Metro Fire said heavy flames were already burning throughout the house when crews got to the neighborhood.

By the time the blaze was extinguished, officials said no one had been injured by the fire and no other structures were damaged.

Investigators said they later determined the fire had been set by the homeowner, Justina Daggett. She was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, where she faces two counts of arson.

Metro Fire did not identify the other person who was in the house at the time of the fire.