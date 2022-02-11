Metro Fire, couple share moment of kindness after accidental mishap during medical call

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An elderly couple in Sierra Oaks got a nice surprise from their local firefighters when a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crew showed up to their home to make up for a mess they left behind.

On Jan. 31, Teresa Stewart called 911 because her husband Fred Stewart was having chest pain.

Within minutes, first responders and firefighters from Station 105 were at their doorstep, and Teresa Stewart let them in, but then something unexpected happened.

“We looked down and thought, ‘Oh where have these guys been?’” Teresa Stewart told FOX40.

The firefighters had tracked some mud into the house.

“They were down at the lake or something,” she continued.

Fred Stewart was OK, and he was allowed to leave the hospital shortly after his arrival.

As for the carpet, the Stewarts had it cleaned up, no questions asked, but that didn’t sit right with the Metro Fire officials.

“We wanted to pay for it,” Capt. Nick Mack said. “Treat others how you want to be treated.”

“They showed up at our doorstep and had a nice note and $175,” Teresa Stewart said.

The Stewarts said they plan to use the money to make a donation to the local firefighter burn institute and keep the good karma going.