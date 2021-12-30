Metro Fire crews battle back-to-back house fires within blocks of each other

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters in Arden-Arcade responded to two early morning fires on Thursday, with the second one reported at a home mere blocks away from the other.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the first fire happened around 4 a.m. on La Sierra Drive. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and keep it contained to the home’s detached garage unit.

Nobody was hurt in the fire as no one was home at the time, officials reported.

The second fire happened about 30 minutes later at a home three blocks away on El Toro Way. The fire began on the outside wall of the home’s garage and found its way to the other outside wall, setting fire to a pile of firewood.

Metro Fire said the homeowners spotted the fire thanks to their puppy, which needed to go outside and woke them up.

Firefighters were able to quickly handle the fire and prevent any damage to the interior of the home. No injuries were reported.

Metro Fire did not say what caused the fires.