CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — An “elderly” person was hospitalized Friday morning after a fire in Citrus Heights, fire officials said.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews responded to a home on Greencreek Way, south of Greenback Lane, just before 2 a.m.

The home was heavily damaged on the second floor, officials said.

View from Rescue 21s helmet camera on the roof. pic.twitter.com/Zu3mXPvQFk — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) November 19, 2021

Images posted by Sac Metro Fire show the charred inside of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.