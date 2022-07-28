SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, firefighters arrived at a house fire around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a one-story house. Crews then pushed their hose lines inside to attack the fire from the inside and found no people inside the house.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and no other homes were damaged.

According to the post, the homeowners were awakened by the smoke detectors and were able to get out of their home safely. Unfortunately, their dog died to smoke inhalation injuries.

Firefighters determined the fire to be due to an unattended candle.