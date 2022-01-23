Metro Fire: Flames cause major damage to Sacramento drive-in, will remain open

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Flames caused major damage to the West Wind Sacramento 6 Drive-In Sunday morning.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Capt. Parker Wilbourn told FOX40 that the fire began just before 7 a.m. at the drive-in on Oates Drive near Bradshaw Road.

Wilbourn said fire crews were able to knock down the flames with no injuries or victims reported.

Flames scorched the projection building’s first floor but firefighters were able to save the projection equipment on the second floor.

Wilbourn told FOX40 that since the projection equipment on the second floor was protected, the building manager at the drive-in will keep normal business hours, but will operate without a concession stand.

Customers to the drive-in are advised to bring their own snacks.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story is developing.