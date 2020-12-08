Metro Fire: Girl injured in Hillsdale Boulevard house fire

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A girl was injured in a house fire on Hillsdale Boulevard near Willowbrook Drive, according to Metro Fire crews.

Fire crews responded to the home around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Three minors were inside the home without an adult present when the fire started, according to authorities.

Metro Fire said one girl was rescued and transported to an area hospital. The two other children were uninjured.

Two dogs died in the fire, according to crews at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.