Watch Now
FOX40 News at 6

Metro Fire: Grass fire near Gibson Ranch Park in Elverta burned 350 acres

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ELVERTA, Calif. (KTXL) – A grass fire burned approximately 350 acres overnight in Sacramento County, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.

Fire crews responded to Kasser and Tan Woods roads, near Gibson Ranch Park in Elverta, around 10 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, the Kasser Fire was approximately 5 acres. Nearly an hour later it had grown to approximately 40 acres. 

Metro Fire crews said they were able to form a perimeter and hold the flames east of Baseline Road, an already burned area.

No buildings were damaged in the fire. 

Metro Fire plans to release a more accurate acreage count sometime Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News