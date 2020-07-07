Metro Fire: Grass fire near Gibson Ranch Park in Elverta burned 350 acres

ELVERTA, Calif. (KTXL) – A grass fire burned approximately 350 acres overnight in Sacramento County, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.

Fire crews responded to Kasser and Tan Woods roads, near Gibson Ranch Park in Elverta, around 10 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, the Kasser Fire was approximately 5 acres. Nearly an hour later it had grown to approximately 40 acres.

Metro Fire crews said they were able to form a perimeter and hold the flames east of Baseline Road, an already burned area.

No buildings were damaged in the fire.

Metro Fire plans to release a more accurate acreage count sometime Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

This is the final open line of fire which is being allowed to burn into an already burned area, and is along Baseline Rd. Otherwise, #KasserFire well under control. Containment will not occur until tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/tFAtBky21r — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 7, 2020