NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were injured early Saturday morning in a house fire after a car crashed into a North Highlands home.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District posted on social media at 3:32 a.m. that the house caught on fire after the car crash.

Metro Fire crews put out the blaze and two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No information was released on what caused the crash or how severe the injuries were to the two people hurt.

This story is developing.