Metro Fire: Man arrested for arson after house burns in Gold River

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire investigators arrested a man Saturday morning who is accused of setting a house on fire in Gold River.

Fire crews responded to house that was burning at 5 a.m. on Discovery Village Lane.

Investigators say the home’s smoke alarms alerted the residents inside about the fire and they were able to escape without injury.

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze before it spread to nearby yards and homes, according to officials.

Working with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Rancho Cordova police, fire investigators say they were able to identity John Paul Walters as an arson suspect and arrested him later that morning.

No other details about Walters was released.

Anyone with information on about this fire or any other within Metro Fire’s jurisdiction, should contact the Arson Tip Line at 916-859-3775 or by email at arsontip@metrofire.ca.gov.