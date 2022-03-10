RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple vehicles are burning in Rio Linda and firefighters are trying to stop the flames.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reported their crews were battling the fire, located in the area of West 6th Street and Straugh Road, just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

More than six cars have been burned, Metro Fire posted on Twitter, along with a video of the fire rising up behind a fence.

Officials did not specify where the fire had broken out but did say no nearby structures had been impacted by the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.