SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire of Sacramento reported Saturday that one of their engineers died while on his way to an assignment.

According to Metro Fire, Engineer Kyle Rutherford was on his way to North Highlands for his shift when he died.

Officials have yet to release more information.

#MetroFire regrets to inform #Sacramento of the Active Duty Death of Engineer Kyle Rutherford, while traveling to an assignment in #NorthHighlands.



To his family, friends, & our coworkers who knew him best – the #MetroFire family will honor Kyle by supporting you now, & forever. pic.twitter.com/R3FDVvpPSU — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) March 20, 2021

