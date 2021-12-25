Metro Fire: One dead, another injured in solo car crash early Christmas morning

FAIR OAK, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and another was injured early Christmas morning after a car crashed and became lodged against a tree on Winding Way near Minnesota Avenue.

Metro fire officials said the crash happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday an involved a single car.

Photos of the crash show the car tipped forward and crushed against a tree just off the roadway.

Fire officials said the crash required a “major extrication” with one person declared dead. The other person who was injured was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No information was released on what caused the crash or the people involved.

Metro Fire responded to a solo vehicle accident requiring major extrication. 1 person was pronounced deceased, another was transported with injuries. Our hearts and thoughts go to the family and friends of those involved in the incident. Please slow down and drive with caution! pic.twitter.com/qgjRPMqhiR — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 25, 2021