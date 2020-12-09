Metro Fire: One person hospitalized after house fire in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was hospitalized after a house fire on Wintergreen Drive in Citrus Heights, according to Metro Fire officials.

Fire crews responded to the home around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

One man suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital, officials said. The fire started in his room and caused some minor damage.

Three people escaped without injuries.

Fire officials said one of the residents knocked the fire down before crews arrived to put it out.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.