Metro Fire: Over 100 pounds of illegal fireworks off the streets after Rancho Cordova arrest

Rancho Cordova, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 100 pounds of illegal fireworks have been taken off the streets as a result of a man’s arrest in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Angel Gonzalez was arrested Friday and charged with two felony counts and one misdemeanor for selling illegal fireworks, Sacramento Metro Fire said.

Metro Fire said Gonzalez was in possession of an “assortment of aerial fireworks.”

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the arrest and investigation.

Those who purchase fireworks online or in person before June 27 may be purchasing counterfeit or unsafe goods, Metro Fire warned.