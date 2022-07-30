SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire said conducted two water rescues on the American River over two days, in which one person died.

When two rafters along the American River near the San Juan Rapids became distressed another person, not wearing a life jacket attempted to the save the two rafters, according to Metro Fire.

Metro Fire said that the two rafters eventually were okay, but the person that attempted to rescue them went missing before first responders arrived.

Rescuers were unable to locate the person on Friday, but their body was later found along the river on Saturday and they were pronounced dead, according to Metro Fire.

On Saturday another person in a separate incident was airlifted from the American River in critical condition.