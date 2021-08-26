Metro Fire, PG&E respond to gas main break on Sunrise Boulevard; nearby businesses evacuated

GOLD RIVER, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and Pacific Gas and Electric Company are responding to a gas main break at a McDonald’s near Sunrise Boulevard and Coloma Road.

The McDonald’s and surrounding businesses have been evacuated, officials said.

The cause of the gas main break is unknown, but officials said the McDonald’s is under construction.

PG&E crews are working to fix the gas main break, and fire crews have been released from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

