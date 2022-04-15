RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District urged state lawmakers to back a multi-million-dollar plan to expand a local training facility on Friday.

Assembly Member Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, and Metro Fire came together to discuss the expansion of a training facility that would become a hub for first responders across the Northern California region.

“As soon as funding becomes available, we’re ready to go,” said Metro Fire Chief Todd Harms.

Harms said the proposal includes a fire training tower, a facility for new classrooms, a driving practice course for emergency vehicles, and a decontamination space.

“Training is one of our hallmarks. That is what makes us successful and keeps us safe,” Harms said.

In order to secure the $44 million needed for the expansion, the proposal first needs to be approved by state lawmakers and get a signature from the governor as part of the final state budget.

“It has strong, strong bipartisan support. The governor will sign it. He will not object to this. It makes sense. It’s responsive not just to public safety generally but to the heightened risk of fire, which he is encountering on his watch,” Cooley said.

If the plan makes it into the governor’s final budget, Metro Fire leaders said the new facility will have a huge effect on the community.

“Our number one priority is life safety. So our ability to do our job well will save lives,” Harms said.