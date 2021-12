RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a mobile home fire off Whispering Palms Drive in Racho Cordova early Wednesday morning.

Metro Fire onscene of a mobile home fire off Whispering Palms. Fire has been knocked down, search complete, no victims or injuries. pic.twitter.com/7c1O5xlfLt — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 15, 2021

No injuries were reported by Metro Fire officials. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.