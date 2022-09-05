SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to several fires throughout the Sacramento area.

According to a tweet from Metro Fire, firefighters arrived on the scene of an apartment fire in Foothill Farms. There was major damage to one unit while two other units had minor smoke damage.

Two residents were treated for smoke inhalation, and one was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Three adults and six children were displaced due to the fire and are currently being helped with relocation.

This fire is still under investigation.

Foothill Farms apartment fire, courtesy Sacramento Metropolitan District

In another tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in Antelope that was adjacent to the Antelope Greens Golf Course.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

Antelope vegetation fire, courtesy Sacramento Metropolitan District

Firefighters also responded to a duplex fire in South Sacramento, according to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The fire ended up spreading to two duplexes, and all four units received major damage.

Firefighters were able to put hose lines in place and prevent the fire from spreading further.

This fire was determined to have started by an unattended barbeque that was against the fence between the two duplexes, firefighters said.

Duplex fire, courtesy Sacramento Metropolitan District