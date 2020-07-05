Metro Fire, Sac Fire respond to over a dozen fires in 30 minutes

Watch Now
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire and Sacramento Fire say they responded to around 18 fires Saturday night.

The departments say they responded to four structure fires, four outside fires and eight vegetation fires from 9:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

According to Sacramento Fire, illegal fireworks caused one of the fires in a residential area.

One grass fire was near Interstate 80 and Antelope Truck Scale, according to Cal Trans. A westbound lane is currently blocked. Cal Trans says to expect delays.

This is a developing story.

