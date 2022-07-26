SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is searching for two people they believe started a fire and stole items from a Target.

Metro Fire said firefighters were sent to a Target on Fulton Avenue, near Alta Arden Expressway, for reports of a fire on Saturday around 9 p.m. Video released by Metro Fire shows a person in the clothing section walking toward the wall of the store while looking around.

The person then bends over between two racks of clothes for a brief moment and takes a step back. Flames can soon be seen from the area where the person was standing. The fire is put out with a fire extinguisher.

Metro Fire said two women are suspected of starting a fire in Target to shoplift. (Photo from Metro Fire)

According to Metro Fire, surveillance video shows the person who set the fire and one other person leaving the store, pushing two carts full of stolen merchandise.

Metro Fire said it’s not the first time a fire has been started at that Target. On June 4, someone set a rack of towels on fire. They then tried to steal from the store but were unsuccessful. Metro Fire said it is possible the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Fire’s Arson Unit at 916-859-3775.