SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) – The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District stopped the spread of a fire that burned 26 acres Monday evening.

Metro fire officials announced the fire was burning at 6:10 p.m. near Bradshaw and Jackson roads.

Crews stopped the blaze from jumping across Jackson Road but firefighters were still working on mopping up hotspots.

No information was released on what caused the fire.

This story is developing.