Photo courtesy of the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is working a vegetation fire near the American River.

According to Metro Fire, the blaze is at the Fish Hatchery near several homeless encampments.

Forward progress has been stopped at 2 acres and officials aid crews will be working in the area for another hour.

Cal Fire and Placer County Fire Department firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in Placer County.

According to Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, the blaze is near Haul Road and Interstate 80.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, crews said 75% of an acre has been contained.