Microbusinesses in Placer County can apply for up to $2,500 in relief grants

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County is offering financial help to microbusinesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Feb. 15, Placer County microbusinesses can apply for relief grants from a total of $412,500 in funds made available from the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program.

According to Placer County officials, they received the funding from the California Office of the Small Business Advocate.

“The purpose of the funding is to provide relief to the hardest to reach microbusinesses and entrepreneurs,” according to the FAQ section of the website.

To qualify for the relief, businesses must meet all of the following criteria:

Physical address within Placer County

Prior to December 31, 2019, the microbusiness began its operation and was legally operating since that time, including being registered with the California Secretary of State, if required.

The microbusiness is currently active and operating, or has a clear plan to reopen when the state permits reopening of the business.

The microbusiness was significantly impacted by COVID-19 pandemic, as evidenced by at least a 10% reduction in revenue from the 2019 to 2020 taxable years.

The microbusiness had less than fifty thousand dollars ($50,000) in revenues in the 2019 taxable year.

The microbusiness currently has fewer than five full-time equivalent employees and had fewer than five full-time equivalent employees in the 2019 and 2020 taxable years.

The microbusiness is not a business excluded from participation in the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, as specified in paragraph (2) of subdivision (f) of Government Code Section 12100.82.

For more information about program eligibility, tap or click here.

Placer County officials said they contracted with Sierra Business Council to administer the application process and provide technical assistance.

The Sierra Small Business Development Center will administer the program’s funding and can help prepare applications confidentially, and at no cost.

Applicants can contact the Sierra SBDC at 530-582-5022 or through email.

The relief comes as sharply higher supply chain costs are additional challenge thrown at business owners by the global pandemic.

The unpredictability of shipping, labor and the coronavirus itself have created an environment where owners are often left guessing about when products might arrive and how much they’ll cost.

In response, business owners are raising prices, cutting staff hours, dropping some goods and services and canceling free shipping. But with little certainty of how long the higher inflation will last, some owners are increasingly worried about keeping their doors open in the long run.

The relief also comes as California businesses are expected to foot the bill for COVID-19 sick leave.

At the start of the pandemic, state and federal laws required most employers to give workers paid time off for the coronavirus. But many of those laws expired as more people got vaccinated and case numbers dropped. California’s law expired in September.

Lawmakers approved a bill Monday to extend paid time off requirements for workers due to the coronavirus and sent it to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom is expected to sign it into law.

When Newsom signs the bill, he will make California the fourth state to require paid time off for workers who get sick with the coronavirus.

California’s sick leave measure gives workers up to one week of paid time off if they get the coronavirus or are caring for a sick family member.

They can get a second week off only if they or their family members test positive. Employers must pay for and provide the test.

The proposal applies only to companies with 26 or more employees, and it expires Sept. 30.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.