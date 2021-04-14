Mid-April snow falls along Highway 50 near Echo Summit

(KTXL) – If you drove about 90 minutes east of Sacramento, it would be understandable if you thought your car suddenly turned into a time machine, taking you back to January.

Near Echo Summit along Highway 50, there was not just a gentle spring flurry, but heavy snowfall.

On the ground, several inches accumulated over the past 24 hours.

Jim Dybczak pulled over to marvel at the beauty.

“Yeah, so when I left Sacramento it was around 4:30, and it was a beautiful Sacramento spring day –sunny 70 degrees probably,” she told FOX40. “And then the higher up in elevation you got, the cooler it got, low-level clouds came in, and then you got this beautiful light layer of snow covering the mountains. So, it was a beautiful place to stop and take some photos and kinda capture the scenery.”

Near Echo Summit, the scene of a rockslide just days ago, the road is open, and so are the vista points, providing breathtaking views of this collision of seasons.

The steam rising off a snow-covered golf course in south Lake Tahoe told visitors tee times will have to wait a little longer.

The dripping of snowmelt from a rooftop reminded passersby that winter is over and the landscape will likely be green again by the weekend.

The birds in the trees also had a lot to say, providing background music to some stunning images.

A last glimpse, perhaps, of winter-like weather before it officially takes flight.