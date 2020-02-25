Midtown property owner speaks out about vandalized mural

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A midtown Sacramento building owner told FOX40 she’s furious after a mural she paid thousands of dollars for has been defaced by graffiti.

Lucy Crocker said she paid an artist more than $5,000 plus the cost of the paint to put up a mural featuring three female astronauts on the side of her building on 19th Street.

Crocker said originally the mural was put up to discourage unwanted graffiti, as she believed no one would tag an existing mural.

“This wall had been graffitied many, many times before for about $1,500 in damage a year,” Crocker told FOX40.

But Crocker said the mural quickly became something else for the city.

“I’ve probably seen 25 photoshoots taken place out here in front of it in the past two-and-a-half-years,” explained Crocker. “I had a mom with her two little kids in NASA shirts holding onto rocket ships having their photos taken."

Crocker said dozens have been inspired by the mural.

“It’s really become something I didn’t expect,” said Crocker. “A community asset.”

Crocker’s belief that no one would tag a mural was shattered as she discovered the necks of two of the women had been spray-painted over on Sunday.

“I think about 40% of this huge mural has been defaced,” she said.

Having a mural tagged is an act Crocker said both the police and organizers of Wide Open Walls agree is very rare.

“I am very disappointed and that’s probably not a strong enough statement to make about it,” said Crocker.

Crocker said she is looking into getting the mural restored and installing lights and cameras to prevent the vandalism from happening again. But she was optimistic the police may be able to track down the vandal.

“The police department is very good at knowing who all these graffiti vandals are,” asserted Crocker. “I am confident. I’ll do anything I can to help these people get caught.”