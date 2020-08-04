Midtown Sacramento bar reopens after partnering with restaurants across the street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A bar in Sacramento’s Lavender Heights District was able to reopen after partnering with two restaurants across the street.

Badlands has been shut down since June 26 after learning that a customer had tested positive for COVID-19 just one week after it had reopened its doors for drinks but no dancing.

“So, today we’re actually reopening again,“ Badlands general manager Johnathan Cameron told FOX40 Monday.

Cameron said they can also offer food to their customers because they’ve paired up with Azul and Pizzeria Urbano.

“One, to help support them as a restaurant,” Cameron explained. “And then to ourselves to reopen within the parameters of COVID and all of its restrictions.”

So, customers will order from the Badlands bartenders who will call the orders into Azul or Pizzeria Urbano, which are owned by two brothers.

“The restaurant has been gracious enough to bring the food over to us so that they hold onto as limited hands as possible,” Cameron said. “So, the food arrives here, our staff brings it to the table and everything is in to-go containers.”

“It’s a good feeling, you know. The fact that we are able to not just give it to their customers but it’s also a good feeling that we can partner up like that and be able to work together,“ Azul’s Francisco Rocha told FOX40.

Badlands’ patio seating can seat up to 64 patrons.

“For us, it’s about bringing some normalcy back into Sacramento in a safe manner,” Cameron explained. “And then supporting local businesses so that they are surviving. And when this is all said and done, the businesses are still around.”

Badlands is open Sunday through Thursday until 8 p.m. and is open Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m.