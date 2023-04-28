SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about the way his team played with pace and physicality, following Friday’s Game 6 118-99 victory over the Warriors, forcing a Game 7 on Sunday in Sacramento, going to a smaller lineup to defend Golden State, another aggressive performance from Malik Monk off the bench, Trey Lyles stepping in as center, finding more moments for rookie Keegan Murray and hosting Game 7 at Golden 1 Center.

