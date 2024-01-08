(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento-area based restaurant Mikuni is relocating one of its restaurants and and is planning on opening it this week.

Mikuni is moving its restaurant at Arden Fair next to the Pavilions Shopping Center on Fair Oaks Boulevard in the Arden-Arcade area. According to the restaurant’s website, the new location at 2339 Fair Oaks Boulevard will open on Wednesday.

The restaurant’s location is near Wildwood Kitchen and Bar. Other restaurants at Pavilions include Piatti, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Café Bernardo.

Pavilions also includes retail stores and shops such as Athleta, Chico’s, Julius, and Talbots.

The new Mikuni location is one of nine locations throughout the region, with restaurants in midtown Sacramento, Folsom, Elk Grove, Davis and Roseville.

Mikuni’s menu features many signature sushi rolls, hand rolls, donburi, nigiri, sashimi, teriyaki plates and salads.

Hours for the Pavilions location are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Lunch hours at the restaurant are 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.