Mikuni owner spreads positivity despite recent acts of vandalism

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A local restaurant chain has endured another act of vandalism.

On Wednesday morning, Mikuni owner Taro Arai shared a tweet showing his truck with a window smashed out.

The Mikuni restaurant in Fair Oaks was the victim of gasoline theft attempts in recent weeks that also caused damage.

But instead of lamenting his bad luck, Arai’s tweet joked that his driver will now have a bit of natural air conditioning, and said that he’s excited about the next thing that could go right and is not afraid of what might go wrong.

“Nothing good comes out from being in anger or being upset,” Arai told FOX40.

Arai said his optimism helped transform a family-run eatery in a strip mall in the suburbs to an award-winning Northern California chain.

“I came from Japan with nothing, no friends, no English. To have something that people want to steal from me, that’s a blessing to me,” Arai explained.

Over the years the restaurant has endured major fires, vehicle thefts and economic downturns.

During last summer’s protests over the death of George Floyd, Arai’s downtown Sacramento location was severely damaged at a time when restaurants were hit hard by the pandemic.

Arai says there some things people can’t control and he’s had more good luck than bad, pointing to his last charity golf tournament.

“It was in the middle of the pandemic, heat wave and smoke from the fires, we only could do a nine-hole tournament,” Arai recalled. “You know what? We had a record-breaking $300,000 raised.”

Arai said one of his slogans, “Health Over Wealth,” and his Christian beliefs lead him to see a bigger picture.

“My focus is eternity, so this is all temporary. Everything that I have is rental to me,” Arai explained. “So, I don’t mind giving to others, give back to others, this is all just a blessing.”