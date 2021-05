STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Fire crews are currently battling a vegetation fire in Stanislaus County.

According to officials, the Mile Fire started off East Sonora Road and 28 Mile Road near the Woodward Reservoir.

Cal Fire says the fire has burned 225 acres and is currently 15% contained.

Crews from Cal Fire, Tuolumne County Fire, and Stanislaus County Fire are all assisting in battling the blaze.

No information on evacuation orders has been given at this time.