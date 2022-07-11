EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Milo Wallace was sentenced to two terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole and an additional term of 67 years to life after he shot and killed his mother and brother in El Dorado County in 2015, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney, on June 20, 2022.

On January 15, 2015, El Dorado County Sheriff Deputies responded to the area of Rocky Ridge Road for a report of a possible double homicide. A woman called 911 and told dispatchers that her husband, Matthew Wallace, had not returned home after visiting his mother, Sandra Wallace, according to the DA.

The woman then told dispatchers that when she went looking for her husband, her brother-in-law, Milo Wallace, had pointed a gun at her. The woman and her brother forcefully subdued Milo Wallace until deputies arrived on the scene.

Milo Wallace.

Deputies found Sandra Wallace, 71, deceased from a gunshot wound in her bedroom. Deputies also found Matthew Wallace, 38, deceased from two gunshot wounds in the back of the property.

On May 22, 2022, a jury convicted Milo Wallace for the first-degree premeditated murders of Sandra and Matthew Wallace, and the attempted murder of Brook Warner. During the trial, evidence was introduced that Milo Wallace was in possession of the weapons used during both homicides.