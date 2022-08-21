TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday night a minor was pulled from the bottom of the pool at Turlock High School, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

According to a news release from the Modesto Fire Department, when they arrived on the scene they pulled the minor out of the water and then started life-saving measures. The release said that the minor was too small for the LUCAS device.

The American Medical Response team also arrived on the scene and began advanced life support treatment.

The fire crews continued CPR and were able to achieve the return of spontaneous circulation.

The minor was then taken to a local emergency medical center for further medical assistance.