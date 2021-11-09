Missing: 2 Alabama men disappear while visiting Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A search is underway for two men from Alabama who disappeared Friday while visiting friends in the Sacramento area.

“I have every reason to be concerned because my child would’ve called me by now,” said Tracy Hunter.

Hunter last spoke to her son, 25-year-old LaDexter Pelt of Green County, Alabama, on Thursday. He had just celebrated his birthday and was looking forward to his trip to Sacramento for the first time.

Pelt was traveling with his friend, 20-year-old John Dubose Jr., who is also from Alabama.

“He let me know that he made it to Sacramento, California, and we said goodbye for now. And that was it,” Hunter said.

Pelt and Dubose Jr. disappeared the very next day. Hunter has been unable to reach them, and she said both of their phones have been disconnected.

Their families are growing more worried with each passing hour they are gone.

“I’m very close with my kids, and this is totally out of the ordinary,” Hunter said.

Police in Gridley told FOX40 that the pair were last seen Friday in their city, which is about an hour north of downtown Sacramento. The families said neither man has been to Gridley before and they have no acquaintances in the area.

“I’ve never heard of Gridley before now,” Hunter said.

Hunter said Pelt is an up-and-coming artist in Alabama and usually travels for work, but he normally checks in on his daughter and never turns his phone off.

Pelt was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and may have been wearing a gold chain with his grandmother’s picture. He also has a chest tattoo of his music group called CFN.

FOX40 reached out to the father of Dubose Jr. but did not hear back.

The Sacramento and Gridley police departments are investigating the disappearances. They are tracking cellphone towers in an effort to pinpoint their most recent movements.

“LaDexter and John, if you are out there, please contact your family members. We are distraught; we are mentally exhausted. And as a mother, I am mentally torn and heartbroken,” Hunter said.

Hunter said she and her family plan to fly to Sacramento this week to help search for Pelt and Dubose Jr.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sacramento or Gridley police.