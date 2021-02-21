Missing Davis couple found stranded in Nevada by off-duty sheriff’s detective

Diego Salido and Kira Ann Clapp reunited with family after being stranded in northern Nevada. (Photo courtesy of Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.)

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A couple reported missing in Davis was found Saturday by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy while camping in northern Nevada.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada announced that Diego Salido and Kira Ann Clapp were reported missing by authorities in Davis.



The Davis Police Department told FOX40 Sunday that Salido and Clapp were missing since Thursday.

Officials said the couple was camping in northern Nevada and they last used their credit card in the town of Gerlach, just over 100 miles north of Reno.

One of Washoe County Sheriff’s detective sergeants was also spending the weekend camping in northern Nevada and was miles away from his camp when he found Salido and Clapp with a disabled vehicle.

Officials said the detective gave the couple food and water before hiking back to his campsite. The detective then used his satellite phone to report the couple’s location to the Washoe County Search and Rescue volunteers.

A Raven helicopter was sent to Salido and Clapp’s location and both were returned safely to their family Saturday evening, according to authorities.

An off-duty Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sergeant was spending his weekend in northern Nevada, and still did good on his days off!



This couple — Diego Salido and Kira Ann Clapp were reported missing to authorities in Davis, California. pic.twitter.com/Ib7BLw9PBr — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) February 21, 2021

