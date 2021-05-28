Missing dog found over 1,600 miles away in San Joaquin County 10 years after disappearing

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – This week, Aaron Howard and his family in Arkansas got a call they’ve been waiting years for.

Their missing dog, Razzle, had been found in San Joaquin County, California, more than 1,600 miles away.

“It boggles my mind to think that we’re going to have him back,” Howard said. “What? Are you kidding me, 10 years later! So we’ve been, we’ve just been overjoyed, it’s, it’s amazing.”

An animal control officer brought in the stray Miniature Schnauzer on Thursday.

Because he was microchipped, they were able to trace him back to Howard in McRae, Arkansas.

“For six years we had him at home and we’d let him out every morning. We live at the end of a gravel road in the middle of nowhere, so nobody’s ever out there and for six years he’d go out and come back in,” Howard explained. “And then that morning, it was April 9, actually, 2011. It was Saturday morning, he just didn’t come back.

Howard says they posted to social media, put up flyers and searched for Razzle but he was never found.

“Anyone that goes through losing a pet like this, it’s traumatic you know,” he said. “Simon was so heartbroken over that. I mean, it took a long time.”

Arrangements are being made to get Razzle back to his family in Arkansas.

“If only he could tell us what went on,” Howard said. “It’s definitely going to close a piece that’s been just broken and empty there for a long time.”

Howard says he still remembers the day they got Razzle who – even when missing – never stopped being part of their family.

He remember’s Razzle being a happy and cuddly dog.

“He was a little Razzle Dazzle, he’d run around a lot. I can’t wait to see him now,” Howard told FOX40.

He’s hopeful Razzle will remember them when they’re finally reunited.

“I just want to see his eyes, I just want to look him in the eyes or see if he knows us and it’s, it’s, you know, we’re just… I can get emotional, real quick, I just, I want to, I just want him home,” Howard said.

Howard is now encouraging all families to get their pets microchipped.